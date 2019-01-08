Kim Kardashian Gave Her Daughters and Nieces Louis Vuitton Purses for Christmas

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 3:41 PM

Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Kardashian-Jenner kids had a very, very good Christmas

A sparkling pink Bentley for Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, a miniature kitchen set for Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian and a life-size unicorn for Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disickbarely skimmed the surface, as Kim Kardashianjust revealed yet another gift her her two daughters and four nieces got to open on Christmas morning. 

The E! reality star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday with a photo of the Louis Vuitton purses daughters North West, 5, Chicago West, 1, and nieces Penelope, 6, Dream, 2, True, 9 months, and Stormi Webster, 11 months were gifted to help kickstart their individual handbag collections. 

Kim said she picked out the high-end designer's Mini HL Speedy Bag, which retails for an estimated $620, during a trip to Japan. And when one Twitter user noticed there were two extra purses that weren't accounted for in the photo, Kim had this to say: 

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas 2018

"Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol," the KKW Beauty founder tweeted.

It's no secret that the Kar-Jenner sisters love spoiling their little ones, especially Kylie Jenner. Last year, the 21-year-old offered fans a glimpse into her and Stormi's expansive wardrobe and epic purse closet in a video posted to Kylie's YouTube page.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Kylie showed off an estimated $27,000 Hermés Birkin bag, saying she looks forward to the day she gets to pass it on to Stormi. "This one I'm definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse.' So this is probably going to be her first purse," Kylie explained in the video.

And who could forget the $750 Alexander Wang purse that North received for her 5th birthday? Casual

