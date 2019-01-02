Is there another Kardashian-Jenner baby boom on the horizon?

Given today's news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby No. 4 via surrogate in the coming months, it's certainly possible! Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jennereach welcomed children of their own in 2018, and a source tells E! News that some of her sisters are already thinking about getting pregnant again.

"Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans," the source notes. "They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time."

Born within a few months of each other and practically inseparable, cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson have become known as the "triplets" within the Kar-Jenner clan. "I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," Kim told E! News of the experience. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."