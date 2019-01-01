New Year's Eve is always better with a plus one!

As 2018 came to a close, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner both found themselves in sunny Los Angeles.

And when it came to the final day of the year, both ladies decided to step out—just not exactly together.

We'll start with Kylie who headed to West Hollywood with Travis Scott for an intimate dinner. In photographs obtained by E! News, the new mom opted for a white dress with pink heels for her evening out.

She completed her look with a clutch, an Instant camera (throwback alert) and her new blue locks.