7 Things We Learned Watching Tom Brady's In the Room Interview

Twenty years into his record-setting NFL career, Tom Brady still isn't a huge fan of interviews.

"I'd rather run out in front of 80,000 people and throw a football," he laughed during Wednesday night's In the Room series premiere, telling host Jason Kennedy that—contrary to what their intimate chat inside Brady's TB12 Sports Therapy Center might suggest—he's "become much more guarded with the media" these last few years.

"I feel like everyone's looking [to say], 'I got you man! You said that!'" explained the longtime Patriots QB, who tries to retain some semblance of a private life despite what feels like an exceedingly public occupation. "There are still things that I want to keep to myself," Brady continued, "so I can enjoy them without sharing them with anyone else."

Fortunately, the four-time Super Bowl MVP managed to share quite a bit with Jason over the course of their sit-down, which touched on a wide range of topics, from professional insights to personal wisdoms to anecdotal tidbits (he also gave us a shout-out on his Instagram stories! See below). Thanks to the TB12 facility's comprehensive set of resources, we even collected some technical knowledge about the ins and outs of throwing a football!