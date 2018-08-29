Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hollywood Medium 310, La Toya Jackson, Tyler Henry

E!

E! viewers haven't seen the last of Tyler Henry.

Today the network announced that the 22-year-old clairvoyant's docu-series Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry will officially have a fourth season and we couldn't be more excited.

This means fans will likely get to witness more of Henry's jaw-dropping readings with his Hollywood clientele. And, per the young medium's statement on Twitter, season four is already off to an intense start.

"I'm so excited. We're filming readings every day and it's just been an incredible season so far," Tyler shared in a video on the social media site. "There's whole new readings obviously, incredible validations and I feel like this season is more emotional than some previous ones."

This update is particularly interesting to hear as Tyler conducted many moving readings over the course of season three. Notable moments from this past season included a powerful revelation about Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari's late brother, Teresa Giudice's tearful reaction to Tyler connecting to her deceased mother, LaToya Jackson's closure after hearing a message from icon Michael Jackson, etc.

Powerful stuff, right?

"I feel like you guys will really benefit from it and I can't wait for you to see," the E! personality added.

We know that we're certainly eager to see what messages Tyler receives from the beyond in the upcoming fourth season. So…be sure to stay tuned!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

14 Times Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids Were Scene Stealers on Social Media!

Taylor Hill

Fashion Police

Shania Twain

Let's Go Girl! Celebrate Shania Twain's Birthday With Her Best Music Videos of All Time

Ashlee Simpson, Outta My Head Video

Ashlee Simpson Ross' Best Music Videos: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Says Saturday Night Live Performance Made Her ''Stronger'' and a ''Better Performer''

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.