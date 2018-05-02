The end is here!

After a great season of celebrity readings, the season three finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry is officially here. Lucky for us, he definitely saved the best for last! Tyler sat down with the legendary La Toya Jackson and had a revealing conversation about the death of her brother Michael Jackson.

La Toya wanted to know a little more about Michael's final moments and the testimony of the doctor who was last to see him alive. "I don't know much about that specific case as far as his testimony. Do you know if his story changed?" Tyler asked about the case. "Did he say one thing and then say something different?"

"Yeah stories change. They change all the time," La Toya confirmed. While that may have been true, there was at least one fact Tyler could be sure of. "To your knowledge, you do know that this person did leave?" he asked her.