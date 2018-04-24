BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Buckley's Father Gets a Message of Appreciation From His Late Brother on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing like closure.

Tyler Henryhelps give that to iZombie actor Robert Buckley to take home to his family in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're showing me my symbol for father, but they're having me talk about wanting things to be resolved in a closure sense," Tyler says. 

The energy Tyler channels seems to be from a very protective contemporary of Robert's father.

"The feeling is like, the person who passes too soon before their time, they're watching over dad like a hawk," the medium explains. 

Robert knows exactly who Tyler is talking about.

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3 Episode 8

Robert Buckley, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium 309

E!

"My uncle Jerry, my dad was very close to. And really looked up to him. But yeah, he ended up taking his life I think when he was in his mid to late 20s. He passed in Texas and my dad had to travel to Texas to identify the body and take care of all that," Robert reveals.

"That makes sense. And I think in the way that that came through is just his way of acknowledging that he was aware of what your dad did, appreciative of that, 'cause that's one of the hardest things that a person would have to do," Tyler assures.

"I think my dad will feel good to know about his brother Jerry," a grateful Robert adds.

See the touching moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , iZombie , Family , Death , Top Stories
Latest News
Gabrielle Union

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Jokes That His Son "Doesn't Like Him as Much" as the Rest of the Avengers: Infinity War Characters

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Where Does Christina Aguilera's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among the Other Pop Divas?

Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson

Look Back at Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments!

M&M's, orange vanilla cream

There's a New M&M's Flavor! Where Does It Rank Among the Candy Co.'s Other Fun Flavors?

Willow, The Royals 408

A Chocolate Fountain, Champagne and More! Willow Rings in Her Engagement as Only a Royal Could on The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.