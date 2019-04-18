Anne Heche Calls Her Hollywood Medium Reading "A Celebration" During the Season Finale

Tyler Henry had a feeling about Anne Heche the moment they met.

"When Anne opened the door, I had no idea who she was," explained the clairvoyant—as usual—during Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. "But I could feel that there was a deep need for a reading."

Unsurprisingly, his intuition was spot-on. Before their session, Anne emphasized that she probably tops "the scale" as far as believing in the afterlife—and Tyler's ability to connect with it—is concerned. But that didn't make things any less staggering for the Chicago P.D. actor when the spirit of her late brother came through to catch up after almost half a century.

"I have this situation where I have this younger person that passed away," the medium relayed, adding that the individual was likely a sibling and that the death felt "premature." Of course, Anne recognized him right away:

"It's my brother, Nathan," she told Tyler. "It was a car accident. He died when he was 18."