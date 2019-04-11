Reassuring words.

On Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the 23-year-old psychic issued several important messages for new celebrity clients. For starters, Tyler Henry sat down with The Hills' Spencer Pratt. Although wife Heidi Montag was present for the reading, she kept her distance as she felt it was against her beliefs.

"This is right up my alley," the MTV celebrity relayed to the Hollywood Medium cameras. "It's a little different than Heidi's beliefs."

"Yeah! It's a little bit against my faith," the reality TV personality admitted.

This wasn't the case for Spencer, who actively collects crystals and likes to "connect with other realms and beings of the light and love." Thus, it wasn't surprising when Spencer's side of the family connected with Tyler.

Specifically, the famed medium found himself linked to Pratt's late grandmother.