There are a few things Spencer Pratt's late grandmother couldn't tell her loved ones before she passed away. But with a little facilitating from Tyler Henry, The Hills alum's Nana is getting another chance at parting words several years postmortem.

"It feels like your side of the family was really kind of a big part of why I was supposed to be here today," says the 23-year-old clairvoyant in this moving clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. "They're having me talk about your mom."

At this point, he's actually speaking directly to Spencer's mother Janet, who's sitting next to her son on a couch facing Tyler and appears to be the intended recipient of Nana's unearthly message.

"There's this whole acknowledgement of healthcare stuff. There's a feeling of still bringing fresh things, still having things in the room," he relays. "But it's kind of funny because the feeling is like, 'While I'm not fully cognizant to appreciate all these things, I still appreciate that they're being done for me in hindsight.'"