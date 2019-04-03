by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 8:00 AM
Scheana Shay's late grandmother has some opinions about the state of her granddaughter's love life. And just like she wasn't afraid to share them while she was still alive, grandma Maxine is continuing to offer relationship commentary from beyond the grave in this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"There's something funny about grandma being able to see that a man wasn't good for a woman and verbalizing it. And then at the end, the relationship didn't end up working out and she was like, 'Told ya so!' But in a loving way," explains Tyler Henry after sitting down with the Vanderpump Rules star at her home in Marina Del Rey.
As the clairvoyant is relaying Maxine's message, it's clear his words mean something special to Scheana.
"Literally, that note," she tells him, wide-eyed, pointing to a hand-written letter she'd brought to their reading as memorabilia. "That's so crazy."
The reality TV personality's mother Erika, who's watching the pair's outdoor session from another room in her daughter's waterfront home, is also obviously moved by Tyler's reading. "Scheana had moved in with my mom after my dad had passed," she says, adding that Scheana's grandmother would "write her notes" carrying thoughtful messages and pieces of advice.
Tyler's guest explains that this particular note—which includes sweet adages about how "love is kind, patient and considerate" rather than envious—was in fact her grandma's way of advising her to steer clear of a high school boyfriend.
And even though it's been a while since she looked at them last, "Reading these notes again 15 years later, I'm like, 'Wow. I can apply those things in my life now,'" says Scheana with tears in her eyes.
Watch the emotional moment when Scheana rereads one of her grandma's old letters in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35
Kourtney Kardashian Worries That Inviting Scott Disick on the Family Trip to Bali Will Send "Mixed Messages"
Calzones for Everyone! Relive All of Adam Scott's Best Parks and Recreation Moments for His 46th Birthday
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?