Tyler Henry doesn't shy away from difficult conversations.

On Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the famed clairvoyant gave several moving readings that featured sensitive topics. For starters, the 23-year-old psychic sat down with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and touched on some illegal activity done by the Modern Family actor's late great-grandfather.

Specifically, while connected to Jesse's grandmother, Tyler explained that an "unfaithful" male family member was involved in the "movement of illegal things." Furthermore, the medium relayed that the "sketchy" man used a connection to a judge to sway a legal case.

"I feel like we're talking about my great-grandfather, who I'm also named after, he has a history of moving around," the 43-year-old actor confessed. "He was charged with embezzlement. He was charged with a murder that he was acquitted from."

Understandably, since Jesse's grandmother always "spoke very highly" of his great-grandfather, the industry veteran was eager to know more about this situation. After Jesse asked for clarity about why his grandmother kept this a secret, Tyler revealed that she may've intentionally turned "a blind eye."