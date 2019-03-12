BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 8PM

Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson Find Out He Was "The Favorite" Grandchild on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Who says grandmas can't pick favorites?

In this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson receives a very special message from his late grandmother. (The actor's sister and brother were probably glad they sat this one out.)

"I have this woman coming through and she's identifying herself as a mother figure on dad's side. And she's coming through and acknowledging kind of being a mother figure to multiple people," says Tyler Henry at the beginning of his sit-down with the Modern Family actor. He explains that the spiritual acknowledgement usually means he's connecting with a beloved grandmother, someone who "lived long enough to have a maternal relationship with grand kids."

This particular grandma probably had three grandchildren, Tyler goes on to tell Jesse. "They're having me talk about two boys, one girl," says the clairvoyant. "They're kind of separating this in my mind and they're circling one of the boys. It keeps coming through and they're like, 'That's the one I need to talk about.'"

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

"The one" appears to be Jesse, who tells Tyler that he grew up the oldest of three siblings—two boys, one girl—and that he actually got his name from Grandma. And, according to the Hollywood medium, that's far from the only bond they share.

"The feeling that I have to acknowledge this is, ‘You're special, you're special.' And she keeps putting an emphasis on that. And that's you," Tyler relays to his client, who happily accepts the message as proof he really was his grandmother's No. 1.

"When Tyler tells you that you're the favorite, then you know it's true!" Jesse laughs.

Learn more about the actor's family tree in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella Total Bellas 409

Brie Bella Is a Little Freaked Out About Her Big Move to Phoenix on Total Bellas

Krystina Botched 515

Krystina's Boobs Look Like "a Tennis Ball Plopped in a Sock" & She Wants an Upgrade on Botched

Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 203

"There's No Going Back From This!" Kristin Cavallari Unleashes Jay Cutler on Her Uncommon James Staff

Eva Green, Dumbo Premiere

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Danielle Milian Botched 515

Dr. Dubrow Worries Danielle Milian's Case "Could Be Much Worse" Than He Thought on Botched

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.