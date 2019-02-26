BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 8PM

See the Moment Tyler Henry Predicted Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Would Have a Third Child

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tyler Henry is dropping a baby bombshell on Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez!

On Thursday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant picks up on clues that the celebrity couple might not be done expanding their family of four.

"They're having me joke about kids. They're having me go two, three, two, three, two, three, two, three like back and forth, they keeping saying this. And then, 'Stop!.' Like, 'Halt!'" Tyler tells them in this shocking preview clip. "How many kids do you have?"

"Two," Courtney answers.

"They're having me just talk about overall health and well-being and when it comes to your physical health to be kind of aware or conscientious. How many kids do you see yourself having in your life?" Tyler asks.

"I mean, three at the most and we have two...And he really wants three," she tells him.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

"I wouldn't say it's out of the question. It's nothing bad, it's just something that might present a little bit of a hurdle. But nothing serious," Tyler tells them.

"We're always talking about having another child," Courtney adds.

Mario then asks Tyler if it's too dangerous for them to have more kids. Tyler confirms it's more about the "struggle" to get pregnant. "I wouldn't be concerned after the child is conceived for the mother or for the child," Tyler says. "It's more the beforehand."

Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez

Instagram

Mario confirms that getting pregnant again has been an "issue" for him and Courtney. "Did you hack our phones?" Mario jokes.

"I've seen the show a million times and until you're sitting there and you are the actual person, you just don't understand how real the afterlife is," an astounded Courtney admits. Flash forward to a few months after their reading with Tyler: Mario and Courtney announced they're expecting baby No. 3

Watch Tyler's amazing prediction in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Mario Lopez , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hugh Jackman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Michelle Williams

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Botched 513

Domestic Abuse Survivor Ellen Hopes the Botched Docs Can Fix the "Sharp Turn" in Her Nose

LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Sabrina Carpenter

Celebs Are Having Lots of Fun Hangin' With the LADYGANG—See Their Funniest Moments!

Oliva Culpo, Dior Addict Stellar Shine Party, Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Police

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 402, Lizzo

Watch Lizzo Blow Tyler Henry's Socks Off With Her Impressive Flute Skills on Hollywood Medium

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tulle, Velvet & Sparkles, Oh My! Which Star Won the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.