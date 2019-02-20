More than ten years after the fact, Tyler Henry is helping one mom find closure.

This digital bonus clip from Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry follows the clairvoyant through a particularly gripping session with Barbara MacKay. In a departure from his usual celebrity clientele, Barbara is a Pennsylvania resident who has more than a few lingering questions about her late son's death.

"My son Tommy Booth disappeared and was found drowned in 2008," Barbara tells the camera ahead of her meeting with Tyler. "I'm here today to try to get a little more info onto what happened to my son."

As part of her decade-long quest for answers, Barbara also appears on Oxygen's limited crime series, Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice. The season finale airs this Saturday, Feb. 23. But during its most recent Feb. 16 episode, the docuseries explored the murky details of Tommy's death as well as the—potentially even murkier—investigation that followed.

"When it came to an investigation around this death, the thing is, there's this feeling...of just, like, error. Just a lot of error. Human error, to be honest," says Tyler during their reading.