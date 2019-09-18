Khloe Kardashian Gives Scott Disick a Pep Talk Amid Jed Smith Remodel Drama

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 8:30 AM
Khloe Kardashian's home may be a "paradise," but her pool is "outdated." Or, at least, that's how Scott Disick feels.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper gives the Good American mogul advice on how she should remodel her pool.
"This house is a paradise, but the pool…it's outdated," Lord Disick remarks to True Thompson's mom. "I mean, it's not as bad as a grotto, but some of it has to go."
Thankfully, Khloe doesn't take offense to Scott's advice. In fact, she even says the Flip It Like Disick boss is "so f--king right."
"I think there's somebody that could come in, demo all the coping—like all these big pieces—and perfect it somehow," the father of three muses.
While Kardashian is open to a remodel on her "hideous" and "outdated" pool, she notes that she wants to keep her "pots of flowers."
"I'm a flower person. Can't we just keep those, at least?" Khloe inquires.
"Not there," Scott quips in response.
This isn't the only issue that worries Khloe as she also isn't sure about required permits.
"I can't have to get a permit for this, 'cause I'm not moving it," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star states.
"Yes, you will have to get a permit to redo a pool," a wise Scott informs her. "You'll need a permit."
After everything that's happened with the Jed Smith property, Scott knows a permit is essential for all aspects of construction. Of course, Khloe wants Scott to handle the project, something he isn't willing to do.
"This type of stuff, it's too much," Mason Disick's dad explains. "And this construction stuff, it always seems amazing when you start and it's just crazy how many problems you run into."
Case in point: Scott reveals to Khloe that he wants out of the Jed Smith property. However, Scott feels conflicted over this stance as he's involved some of his closest friends.
"I could only imagine how frustrating it is. But you love it, it's your passion," Khloe encourages Scott. "You're almost done. You've put so much money and just energy into it. Just finish it and make the best profit that you can off of it."
See Scott and Khloe's chat for yourself in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
