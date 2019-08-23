Scott Disick Wants to Redesign French Montana's Home Theater Into a "Full-Blown Jungle"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
Watching TV at French Montana's house will never be the same.
In this clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick, the rapper solicits Scott Disick's home renovation advice and gets even more than he originally bargained for (in a good way). The real estate mogul has already lent his design expertise to several rooms in French's Hidden Hills mansion, but there's one that still needs a little bit of work.
"See what I'm talking about?" he asks Scott, introducing him to a shag-carpeted "media room" upstairs with a few quirks he'd like to straighten out for around $150k. First, "there's a ceiling fan in front of the projector," French points out, before turning their attention to an over-sized pair of what he calls "19-Sin-City" speakers standing tall on either side of the cinema screen.
Almost immediately, the Talentless founder determines that redesigning this room will probably require starting from scratch, and it sounds like his client (slash real-life friend) agrees.
"Definitely," nods French, gesturing down to the floor. "The carpet, right?"
"Everything. Do the whole place over," Scott reiterates, before launching into his pitch for exactly how he plans to do that. Gleaning inspiration from the musician's 2017 album "Jungle Rules", he proposes transforming French's theater into a "full-blown jungle."
"Bears, tigers, oh my!" laughs Khloe Kardashian's ex. "Let's do it. I'm down. I love it."
Find out how Scott plans to make his vision for French's theater come to life in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?