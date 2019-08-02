Willa Ford's Eye for Interior Design Impresses Scott Disick During Flip It Like Disick's Series Premiere

Scott Disick just flipped a sunny beach house in Malibu! Now, to sell the property…

"A house usually sells 80 percent faster when it's staged," explains the real estate aficionado in this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Flip It Like Disick.

As its name suggests, "staging" a space essentially means furnishing it—as in, down to the cutlery—so prospective buyers have an easier time envisioning themselves living there. Usually, Scott stages the properties himself or commissions designers to do so on a project-by-project basis, but this time, the luxury house flipper needs "extra help" and might even consider hiring for a more permanent position.

Enter: Willa Ford, former pop singer and current interior design superstar, whose talents were brought to Scott's attention years ago and continue to impress him in the present.