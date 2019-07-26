Good Lord! Revisit Scott Disick's Most Royal Moments Before Flip It Like Disick's Series Premiere

Scott Disick appreciates the finer things in life.

From monogrammed accessories to opulent vacation spots to everyday transportation methods (see: his extensive home collection of luxury vehicles), the Flip It Like Disick star is well-acquainted with splendor and all the lifestyle perks that come with it. Scott's passion for grandeur goes way back, but audiences who got to know him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians probably remember the moment Kourtney Kardashian's ex took his fondness for extravagance to the next level.

Back in 2012, the now-father of three made luxury part of his personal brand when he snagged himself a royal title during a trip to London with Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. "Lord Disick" has reigned as Scott's eccentric, albeit lovable, alter ego ever since.