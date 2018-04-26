Jessie James Decker Is "Keepin' It Real" By Posting Revealing Pic of Her Body 3 Weeks Post-Baby

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 10:00 AM

Jessie James Decker is opening up about the realities of life as a mom of three and showing that the post-baby snap back doesn't come overnight.

The country singer took to Instagram to share an empowering photo of what has "been by far the hardest recovery" just three weeks after giving birth to her third child, a baby boy, Forrest Bradley Decker.

"Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I'm still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I'm feeling stronger every day. Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I've updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I'm at post baby," Jessie captioned the revealing pic of her post-baby body.

"It sure is incredible what the body can do and I'm so grateful! I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don't stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!)"

Photos

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

Jessie and husband Eric Decker welcomed little Forrest into the world on March 31st and made the announcement a few days later by posting an adorable photo of their baby boy.

Jessie chronicled her third pregnancy on Instagram and has not been shy about sharing her journey, so it's not surprising that she continues to keep it real! 

Fans of the singer immediately applauded her honesty in the comments section. "You are awesome! I just had #3 (and last!) and am slowly trying to get my body back. My third has been the easiest going baby as well! Thanks for always keeping it real," mrs_montiel wrote.

"Beautiful mama! Love this post, every mother needs to know how incredible their body is mommim ain't easy," angiemunster_ commented.

And that's why we love her. Keep doin' you, Jessie!

