by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 10:00 AM
Giuliana Rancic is a TBT queen on social media.
This isn't necessarily surprising as the longtime E! personality has lived a lot of life. Thankfully, the entertainment news expert has graced fans with many nostalgic gems on Instagram.
Whether she's sharing old pics from the red carpet or adorable snaps from her teenage years, Giuliana is regularly nailing it on throwback Thursday. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the adorable images featuring husband Bill Rancic and son Edward Duke Rancic.
Unsurprisingly, we couldn't be more obsessed with these pics. Can you blame us??
For a look at Rancic's sweet (and sometimes LOL-worthy) uploads, be sure to check out the pictures below.
"Throwback to my @barbizonmodel portfolio shoot at age 13. Yes, I'm serious. A girl can dream, right? #poorthing #girlno #goodthingicanhost #tbt"
"#tbt The amazing and super talented @nickstenson moments before creating the coolest red carpet ponytail for the Golden Globes two weeks ago. Loved it so much ❤️#glam #redcarpet #matrix #nickstenson #ultabeauty #stylelink #love #hair #beauty"
"#tbt Oscars 2017"
Article continues below
"The Baby Blue Overall. Coming Spring '18. #fbf"
"Apparently, I've always loved fashion...and butterflies, and bows, and headbands, and metallic flats, and wide belts and awesome hair #tbt #13goingon30 #getityoungG"
"#tbt"
Article continues below
"Dad: Change out of that boring pantsuit and wear your sister's new Versace dress with the safety pins.
Me: Is it appropriate for the ambassador's house?
Dad: Of course it is, it's Versace.
Happy Father's Day @eduardo_de_pandi!!! Thank u for teaching me about life, love and style:) I ❤️you!!!"
"#TBT First time @dukerancic met his BFFs. This was a year ago...he's already grown so much! #timeflies"
"#TBT Family stroll in Chicago"
Article continues below
Instagram/E! News
"#TBT Talking tequila with Clooney and Amal at the #goldenglobes"
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.
Chrissy Teigen's Campaign for PCAs Social Celebrity Is Already Underway and It's So Chrissy Teigen: ''I've Never Won Anything!''
Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and More Stars Share Their Excitement on Social Media After Earning 2018 PCAs Noms
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?