Couple goals.

There's no denying that Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are one of Hollywood's strongest couples. From standing by each other amid health struggles to co-parenting their son Edward Duke Rancic, Giuliana and Bill have proven that they're partners in both life and love.

Don't believe us? Well head to Instagram as their inspiring love story has been well documented on social media.

Whether they're taking sweet selfies or grabbing candid snaps of one another, the Rancics are no strangers to loving tributes online...and we couldn't love it more. Again, couple goals!

For a closer look at Giuliana and Bill's cutest social media moments, be sure to check out the images below.