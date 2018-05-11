Congrats to the first time mama!

Mother's Day is a special time day every year, and this year it's especially amazing because Khloe Kardashian will be celebrating for the first time as a new mom. The reality star who is dating Tristan Thompson, welcomed daughter True Thompson one month ago, which is just in time for the holiday.

Unfortunately, Tristan will be out of town for a basketball game, but that just means more cuddles for KoKo and True. She also will have the love and support of her family on her special day. Including sister Kim Kardashian who told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa in an interview recently that she is "rooting" for Khloe. How are the rest of the Kardashians celebrating?