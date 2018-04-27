WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: Why Their Past Relationship Drama is Resurfacing

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Moving on is hard to do!

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were country musics hottest couple before their divorce in 2015. Now, thanks to Miranda's new relationship, and a seemingly covert tweet from Blake, their past relationship drama is being revisited. 

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" Blake tweeted earlier this week. Which fans think is in reference to Miranda's new relationship with musician Evan Felker, who is still married to his wife Staci Felker. Although Evan filed for divorce earlier this year, it hasn't been finalized. What does his soon-to-be ex-wife Staci have to say about it all? 

Watch

Did Blake Shelton Just Shade Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert?

Get all the details by watching the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Top Stories , Blake Shelton , Miranda Lambert , Couples
Latest News
Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Janelle Monae

Fashion Police

Melissa McCarthy, Old Headshots

Melissa McCarthy, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Share Hilarious Photos for Old Headshot Day

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Could Be Happening! Look Back at the Cast's Best Real-Life BFF Moments

Teresa Guidice, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium 310

Teresa Giudice's Late Mother Has a Message for Her Grieving Husband on Hollywood Medium: ''She Wants Him to Let Go of Guilt''

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 1 Now

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.