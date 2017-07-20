WEEKNIGHTS
All the Details on O.J. Simpson's Intense Parole Hearing & What's Next for Him

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jul. 20, 2017 5:00 PM

What's next for O.J. Simpson?

The 70-year-old former football star was granted parole today after serving nine years behind bars at a Nevada prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room. O.J. was visibly emotional as four parole commissioners granted him parole today, meaning he'll soon be a free man.

So what else went down during the intense hearing? And what is the father of Ron Goldman saying about the shocking news?

Watch the E! News clip for all the latest details.

