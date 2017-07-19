WEEKNIGHTS
True Crime Week: Everything We Know About O.J. Simpson's Possible Release From Prison

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jul. 19, 2017 5:39 PM

Tomorrow's the day: O.J. Simpson could be granted parole and eventually released from prison.

The former football star has served nine years behind bars at a Nevada prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room. Now, over 20 years after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Simpson could be a free man.

One person who thinks he should be released is his former house guest Kato Kaelin. So what is Kaelin saying about the news? And why is one of O.J.'s murder trial jurors speaking out now?

Watch the E! News clip above to find out everything we know about O.J.'s possible release.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

