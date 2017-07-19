Tomorrow's the day: O.J. Simpson could be granted parole and eventually released from prison.

The former football star has served nine years behind bars at a Nevada prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room. Now, over 20 years after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Simpson could be a free man.

One person who thinks he should be released is his former house guest Kato Kaelin. So what is Kaelin saying about the news? And why is one of O.J.'s murder trial jurors speaking out now?