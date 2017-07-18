WEEKNIGHTS
True Crime Week: Where JonBenét Ramsey's Unsolved Murder Case Stands Today

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jul. 18, 2017 5:00 PM

It's True Crime Week here at E! News and we're looking back at some of the most famous cases in pop culture history.

Twenty years later, people all over are still asking one question: who killed JonBenét Ramsey? The 6-year-old's murder is still unsolved two decades after she was found in the basement of her family's suburban Colorado home on the day after Christmas in 1996.

Even today, new conspiracy theories are popping up surrounding the mystery of her death. So where does the case stand today?

Watch the E! News clip above for everything we know about the JonBenét Ramsey case today.

