JonBenét Ramsey's Murder 20 Years Later: Have New Secrets Been Revealed?

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 26, 2017 4:23 PM

This past December marked the 20-year anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey's tragic death.

The six-year-old was discovered dead on Dec. 26, 1996 in the basement of her house in Boulder, Colo. Over the years, there has been much speculation about what exactly happened to JonBenét.

And while there have been many suspects, her murder to this day is unsolved. Even after all of the documentaries, books and TV specials, JonBenét's murder remains a mystery.

But the world is still very interested in the crime and there's even a Netflix movie premiering this Friday called Casting JonBenét.

How JonBenét Ramsey's Murder Changed Pop Culture Forever

So have there been new secrets revealed about her murder, 20 years after her death?

As E!'s True Crime Week continues, let's investigate the latest details on this murder with this E! News clip.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

