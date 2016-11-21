WEEKNIGHTS
7 PM

Mac Miller Is ''So Proud'' of Girlfriend Ariana Grande After Big Win & More AMAs Moments You Didn't See on the Show: Watch

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 21, 2016 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2016 American Music Awards aired last night and there were so many amazing moments!

But some of the must jaw-dropping moments didn't happen on the show, so we're bringing you all of the OMG moments that you didn't see on the AMAs.

One thing you didn't see on TV happened right after Ariana Grande's big win. Grande took home the award for Aritst of the Year and after she accepted, her boyfriend Mac Miller posted a sweet Instagram message to his lady.

Photos

AMAs 2016: Best Dressed Stars

"I'm so proud of you," Miller wrote along with a photo of Grande. "Thank you for bringing so much light into my life. Congratulations on the beautiful bond you have created with people all over the world. Continue to be you, because you puts a smile on the face and hearts of so many. Artist Of The Year."

Miller didn't attend the AMAs last night, but he had a good excuse! Take a look at the E! News video above to see Grande reveal where her beau was on Sunday and check out more moments you didn't see on the AMAs!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Ariana Grande , Couples , 2016 American Music Awards , Top Stories , Mac Miller
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

TV Stars Ellie Kemper & D'Arcy Carden Tell the People Why Their Shows Deserve Your PCAs Vote!

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984

Chris Pine Has a Plan to Potentially Beat Beyoncé as PCAs Style Icon

Selena Gomez

Drake, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez Lead the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominations

Mariska Hargitay, 2018 Monte Carlo Television Festival

Mariska Hargitay Is Really Proud of Her PCAs Nom and We Have a Feeling Detective Olivia Benson Feels the Same Way

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrity Couples Who Are Both Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards!

Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess Perfectly Sums Up What Makes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt So Special

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.