Antoni Porowski Reveals What Excites Him Most About Queer Eye Season 5

Queer Eye season five is dropping on Netflix in three weeks! Can you believe?

On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that the Fab Five—including Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—will be back with new episodes on Friday, June 5. This time viewers will watch as the dynamic fivesome bring their various expertise to Philadelphia.

Thankfully, the announcement dropped ahead of E! News co-host Scott Tweedie's Instagram series, HappE! Hour. Thus, guest Antoni was able to tease a little about the upcoming new season.

"I literally found out about it just before everyone else did! They don't tell us anything," Queer Eye's food expert told E!. "I have a theory that they tell the other four boys before me, because I'm really bad at keeping secrets. I always get in trouble about saying things I'm not supposed to be saying. So, I feel like they knew way before I did."

Before you get excited for spoilers, the Netflix star made it clear that he hasn't seen any of the episodes.

Nonetheless, Antoni said he and his co-stars are "super excited" about the Philadelphia-based season. Not only was Philly "a great city to film in," according Antoni, but he also feels that the season five release "couldn't come at a better time."