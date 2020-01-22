Take E! News' Grammy Awards Quiz to Test Your Music Knowledge!

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 6:00 AM
Audiophiles: this quiz is for you!
E! News is testing fans' music knowledge during tomorrow night's Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special. In this preview clip, Tanya Rad tests co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker's Grammy Awards expertise with a fun trivia game ahead of Sundays 2020 Grammys telecast.
"Question No. 1: how much do you think a Grammy weighs?" Tanya asks.
"Well, they're not very big," Nina says. "I'm gonna go with 2.5 pounds."
"I'm gonna go with 7 pounds," Erin answers.
"Neither of you are correct," Tanya reveals. "Erin's closest, 6 pounds."
So who broke their Grammy seconds after winning it? Who has won more individual Grammys between Beyoncé and Jay-Z? And which surprising music legends have never won a Grammy?
Take the Grammys trivia quiz by watching the video above and tune in to our Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide preview special Wednesday at 11 p.m.!
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!
