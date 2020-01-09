E! News' Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 1:17 PM
Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie were fast friends!
The E! News and Pop of the Morning personalities only met three months ago (and are just now wrapping up their inaugural week as co-hosts), but it's clear the two already know each other quite well. In this sweet interview clip celebrating the duo's on-air debut, Lilliana and Scott are both tasked with answering a series of questions about their respective screen partners, starting with first impressions.
"My first impression when I saw Lilliana's Instagram was like, 'This girl has been on every red carpet, she knows every celebrity under the sun,'" Tweedie remembers, understandably impressed by Vazquez's award-winning hosting experience. Continuing, he says the foray into Lilliana's social media presence led him to her website and, later, her demo reel.
"I was like, 'Please, please, please let her be nice because she seems amazing on camera.' And ladies and gentleman," Scott grins, "she's the real deal."
We aren't surprised to hear Lilliana's review of her co-host is just as glowing. After jokingly telling the camera that her first impression of Scott was "that he was really tall," she goes on to describe the Australian TV reporter as "very handsome" and "really well-dressed" (bonus points for Tweedie, given her background in fashion).
"I really liked his style and the vibe he was giving off right off the bat," she finishes.
Additional pros for Lilliana include: Scott's punctuality, generosity and easygoing attitude. And for Scott: Lilliana's professionalism, kindness (yes, he cites it twice in the video) and class. We are living for this team spirit right now!
Curious about Lilliana's favorite cocktail, the strangest thing she's ever seen Scott do and vice versa? Find out the answers to those questions and more in the full clip above!
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?