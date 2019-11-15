Look Back At Giuliana Rancic's Most Musical Moments on E! News

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 7:32 AM
And five, six, seven, eight...
Giuliana Rancic treats audiences to a little song and dance in this commemorative clip from Thursday's E! News, which finds her and co-host Jason Kennedy indulging in a particularly musical blast from the past. With scheduling changes ahead for the pop culture program after this week (E! News airs mornings in New York in 2020), the series' longtime co-hosts are looking back at memorable moments from previous seasons.
"We're gonna focus specifically on your singing and your dancing," Jason explains, as his screen partner covers her face with her hands. "So embarrassing," Giuliana groans.
And cut to: Rancic, getting down with her bad self alongside New Kids On The Block, whose 1988 dance-pop hit "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" appears to be one of her personal favorites. And yes, she knows the choreography by heart.
Fans can also catch Rancic showing off her lyrical prowess later on in the throwback segment.
"My favorite song," she tells Mariah Carey during a mid-2000s red carpet interview, seconds after the musician finishes humming a few notes from 2005's "We Belong Together". Giuliana has great taste!
See Rancic segue into her own rendition of the iconic tune right then and there in the full clip above! And watch her harmonize with Hugh Jackman and juggle with Neil Patrick Harris while you're at it.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?