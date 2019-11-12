Giuliana Rancic Looks Back at Her Sweetest E! News Interviews With George Clooney

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 11:04 AM
Giuliana Rancic will be the first to attest—she's always had eyes for George Clooney!
With E! News switching coasts and shifting schedules after this week (the long-running pop culture commentary program will transition from evenings to mornings in the new year), its veteran co-host looks back at her and Clooney's sweetest and silliest run-ins in this nostalgic mash-up video that charts their friendship over the last two decades.
"Are you ever going to get married?" Rancic asks the actor in a taped sit-down interview from 2002. Continuing, she contextualizes her marriage question with a cheeky grin.
"I was going to lie and say, 'Our fans want to know…' But I want to know," she admits to then-single George. "Like, I want to know for personal reasons."
By 2005, their exchanges had taken a turn for the familiar:
"I love you," Giuliana says matter-of-factly, and George doesn't miss a beat before replying, "I know."
Another year later, he's far from the only one. "We all know I'm infatuated with George Clooney," Rancic, steering the network's red carpet program at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards.
That's not the final chapter of Giuliana and George's story, but we won't spoil the ending!
See Rancic go from fangirl to friend in the full compilation video above! And keep an eye out for more sentimental mash-ups where this one came from throughout the rest of this week.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?