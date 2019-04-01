WEEKNIGHTS
Watch Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Steer Zuri Hall Through a Hysterical First Date

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:45 AM

Wish you had an enthusiastic pair of romance coaches to talk you through your next high-stakes blind date? Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy have got you covered—as in, they're supervising the whole thing from a van around the corner, stake-out style.

The E! personalities take matchmaking to the next level in this hysterical video featuring Jason and G's E! News pal Zuri Hall and L.A. Chargers tight end Sean Culkin, who've been set up by the likes of Giuliana and Jason. In spite of their hiding spot, the duo's joint approach to date management is about as hands-on as it gets.

"We're gonna be in Zuri's ear," Jason explains before the increasingly funny telephone-type ordeal unfolds. "Whatever we say, she has to say on the date."

He means it literally, too. Minutes later, both hosts are holed up in a classic white surveillance van parked just paces away from the park bench where Zuri and Sean first meet. "I heard you love fishing," says Giuliana into a hand-held microphone.

On the other end, Zuri receives her talking point through a strategically-placed earpiece, then promptly repeats: "Oh, so I heard you love fishing."

And in fact, he does. "What's your fish of choice?" Giuliana continues, as she and Jason break into a simultaneous fit of mostly inaudible—they're taking this new gig seriously!—laughter. Zuri, on the other hand, maintains an impressive straight face and dives right into the follow-up question. "Cast fishing" is the football pro's answer to that one, for the record.

Several Fireball shots later and the foursome is performing a full-on a capella rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Even Sean! And that's before, per Jason's instruction, Zuri asks her date to kindly "take off [his] shirt and throw a football."

See if sparks fly between Zuri and Sean in the video above!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

