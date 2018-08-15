De Lesseps' first time in rehab lasted for about a month, but Singer wished it was longer. "Obviously she went in a few months ago for 30 days...I said to one of her friends, 'Please have her stay for two months,'" Singer explained.

She celebrated six months of sobriety in early July, which commenced after de Lesseps' Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Fla. for disorderly intoxication and battery. She also was caught telling a police officer, "I'm going to kill you" when she was being handcuffed. At the time of her arrest, de Lesseps told E! News that her trip to Palm Beach "brought up long-buried emotions." She and her now ex-husband Tom D'Agostino got married in Palm Beach.

It's been an emotional week for the RHONY cast, as Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead on Aug. 10 at Trump Tower. The cause of death remains under investigation, and fellow cast members have spoken out about the loss. Singer told Daily Pop that she "texted [Bethenny] my condolences," but it's the family that Shields leaves behind that hurts the most for Singer. "I just feel bad for the children. He left four children behind, and that just breaks my heart," she said.

Another heart-breaker for Singer is Carole Radziwill's departure from the show as she pursues new career opportunities. Singer is "terribly upset" about it and spoke about Radwizill's character as a whole (while taking a dig at frenemy Frankel while she's at it): "She was such a voice of reason. She was one person who, because she was a writer, could go up against Bethenny because I get all flustered and Bethenny just barrels over everyone. She was honest and real and giving and kind and smart."