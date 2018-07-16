From one Real Housewife to another, Vicki Gunvalson sends her love to Luann de Lesseps.

Just as news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City mainstay would return to rehab for the second time in a year, Gunvalson addressed the admittedly unfortunate development on E!'s Daily Pop for the first time.

"That makes me sad," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Monday. "I think the whole exposure of going out and trying to stay sober and not have a cocktail when you have an issue is really difficult—especially in the social scene that we're all in. So I'm sorry to hear that."

Just weeks ago, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety after completing an inpatient treatment program in Florida. In May, the Bravolebrity reached a plea deal in her drunk and disorderly conduct case.