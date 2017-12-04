E!'s Carissa Culiner Shares First Photos of Her Newborn Son

Look at the head of hair on that cutie pie!

The co-host of E!'s Daily Pop Carissa Culiner is sharing the first photos of her newborn son, Chase Jackson Culiner, with the world. The photos show the new mom doting on her bundled-up baby boy.

On Friday, Carissa and her husband of two years, Shanon Culiner, announced that they'd welcomed their first child on Nov. 30.

The day after giving birth, the host told E! News, "Chase arrived last night at 9:48p - 9lbs 13oz, 23 inches and a full head of hair! Both of us are doing great!"