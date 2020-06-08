Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss & Gizelle Bryant Talk Racism, Voting & More With E!'s Justin Sylvester

On how to get involved and implement change:

Porsha: "I really think everybody sees this window of opportunity, I really do believe that people want this to be changed in a real way…There's a website called SURJ, S-U-R-J, Showing Up for Racial Justice. I like to give it out because it's a website with a wealth of information about racial injustice from a white person to tell another white person…If people can look up different quality organizations who are trying to help the movement. So, you have NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, different ones just look them up and see what they're about."

Gizelle: "Some of my white friends have called me and they've apologized and they are like, 'Gizelle, what should I do?' And I have to be frank with them and tell them, ‘Whatever you've been doing, do the opposite!'…But, more importantly, whatever your domain is, whatever you are over, whatever your responsibility is, like the principal, fix it. Change it. You have the ability to change whatever you are responsible for."

Kandi: "I love the fact that we have so many allies right now. So, when they ask us, once again, what can they do to help us? What can they do to rectify what has been years and years and years of racism? We have to start by making sure we are included. If you go to an executive meeting where the top people in your company are all at the table and you do not see one black person, or even if you see 20 of y'all and there's only one black person, you need to have a conversation. There is something not right."