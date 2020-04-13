Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Tease “Weirdest” Botched Cases Yet in Daily Pop Sneak Peek

The Botched boys are back in town!

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif joined E!'s Justin Sylvester for a virtual Daily Pop interview ahead of tonight's all-new Botched, and they revealed that the rest of season six is packed with "stories that you think would never happen."

Dr. Dubrow acknowledged that he and his Botched BFF tend to hype up every season as "the most unique," à la The Bachelor always teasing "the most dramatic rose ceremony yet," but he explained that the upcoming episodes truly are the weirdest.

"We decided this season to take on those patients that normally we would pass on, that weren't considered fixable," Dr. Dubrow told Sylvester. "But because we've been doing this for so long, we have sort of special operations and special skills for these incredibly difficult cases."

According to Dr. Nassif, these cases range from a drunk driving victim who was forced to wait in an emergency room all night while a plastic surgeon slept to those with body dysmorphic disorder who've put implants in their face that don't even appear to be real.