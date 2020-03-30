Jon Bon Jovi Talks Singing With Prince Harry, His New Song "Do What You Can" & More!

Jon Bon Jovi may be social distancing, but he's busier than ever.

While the "It's My Life" singer is following the protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic, he's still doing what he can to help his community and fans. In fact, on Monday, the famed rocker told Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner how he's staying busy during this time.

For starters, the "Livin' on a Prayer" artist is washing dishes at his different JBJ Soul Kitchen locations. Why? Well, as Bon Jovi detailed, the eateries are run by cash donations or volunteerism. Through this mission, the rock star and his team are combating hunger in the Garden State.

Understandably, the JBJ Soul Kitchens are only able to do take-out at this time, causing volunteer numbers to decrease. Thus, Bon Jovi has rolled up his sleeves and is doing the labor so that people can still be fed.

"The way the model works is if you are in need, especially if you're in need, you volunteer to participate in the model. And so, all those volunteer positions, i.e. washing dishes, are no longer there because we've had to do take-out only and shut our doors," Bon Jovi explained.