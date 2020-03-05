Tarek El Moussa on How His Daughter Got Him Through Divorce From Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa is having "a lot of fun" with his new solo hosting gig!

The reality star stopped by Daily Pop on Thursday to dish on his new HGTV show Flipping 101, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m., and what it's like not having his usual hosting sidekick Christina Anstead by his side.

"I've worked with my co-host Christina for I don't know like 9 seasons now, so when I got the opportunity to go off on my own, I just really took advantage of it and I realized the opportunity," he revealed. "So I gave it everything I had and I think the audience is gonna love it."

El Moussa promises Flipping 101 will be "completely different" than Flip or Flop. "On this show I get to show I'm an expert. I like doing things my way," the 38-year-old explained. "Obviously, on Flip or Flop we don't always get along."