Alexander Ludwig & Charles Melton Reveal What It's Really Like Working With Will Smith

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 1:42 PM
Will Smith is just as awesome as you think he is.
On Tuesday, Smith's Bad Boys for Life co-stars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig stopped by Daily Pop and couldn't help but gush about the 51-year-old A-lister.
"Will Smith, I was a huge fan growing up," the Riverdale actor first shared. "He was one of my role models and I idolized his work in everything. Working with him was very, very surreal."
Unsurprisingly, Ludwig had similar sentiments to share as he added that Smith is "consummate professional."
"We grew up watching the Bad Boys movies and knowing so much about Will's life," the Vikings star added. "He's so humble and welcoming and we really just created this amazing family on the set. And I'm so grateful for that, he's truly just a total beast."
Apparently, Smith was even Santa Claus-esque on set as he frequently gifted the cast with presents.
"It was like Christmas every week," Melton dished.
"It was insane," Ludwig further explained. "I mean, you'd go into your trailer and he'd have three other gifts—I still have the Apple TV that he got me!"
Per Melton, this generosity "boosted the morale" while filming the third Bad Boys film. While the two actors were clearly impressed by the Aladdin star, they were also thrilled to have worked with Martin Lawrence.
Since Bad Boys for Life is somewhat "a comeback" for Lawrence, Ludwig admitted to having missed the 54-year-old comedian's "voice."
"He's just so incredible, and got the biggest heart," the Hunger Games alum noted. "They're just amazing."
As for what's next for the Bad Boys franchise? Be sure to hear Melton and Ludwig's takes on that in the full interview above!
