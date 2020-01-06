Stassi Schroeder Teases ''Really Sad'' Falling Out With Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Kristen Doute

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:34 PM
The feud between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute runs deep.
Much has been said about Stassi and Kristen's rumored falling out, but fans of the Bravo reality TV will finally get to see what exactly drove a wedge between the tight-knit pair when Season 8 premieres this week. Stassi, who is currently planning her wedding to Beau Clark, even said on E!'s Daily Pop that the rift might not be healed by the time she walks down the aisle.
"We shall see how this year goes," the Bravolebrity told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner when asked if Kristen is getting an invite to the event in Italy. "It's been really sad and obviously that's a big part of Season 8."
"Deep down," Stassi remarked, "I'm hoping that things get better and I'd like her to be there. But if we can't get along every time we're around each other then it's a decision I'm going to have to think about it."
Despite having to cut Kristen out from her inner circle (at least for now), Stassi did confirm that nine of her best friends will serve as bridesmaids.
As for what else to expect from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi promised a "completely different" vibe than past seasons.
"A lot of us have grown up," the reality TV vet dished, adding, "Most of us aren't working at SUR anymore and we have new people that are working at SUR. Sometimes we get along with them and sometimes don't, and we all still have the same dysfunctional issues that we've always had."
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
As E! News previously reported, five new faces—plus James Kennedy's girlfriend Raquel Leviss—have officially joined the cast.
For even more from Stassi, press play on the video above!
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
