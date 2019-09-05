Dog the Bounty Hunter Describes Watching Late Wife Beth Chapman on TV

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 2:44 PM
Everywhere he goes, Dog the Bounty Hunter feels his wife's spirit.
More than two months after Beth Chapman passed away after a cancer battle, fans are getting the chance to see her on the small screen thanks to Dog's Most Wanted.
After the series kicked off Wednesday night, Dog appeared on E! News' Daily Pop where he described watching his late wife on TV again.
"It was great. I kind of walked away a few times just to listen to the voice," he shared with Carissa Culiner and Will Marfuggi before tearing up. "American loves Beth. She had double the fans that I had."
While Dog is still in the grieving process, he says having a busy schedule keeps his mind occupied.
At the same time, the TV personality can sometimes hear his late wife communicating with him.
"I don't know if I'm light in the mind but I kind of hear her," he shared. "She was my good coach and I was her good coach but I kind of hear her a lot."
In the new WGN America series, Dog and Beth will be supported by a ferocious team of hunters Dog calls "The Dirty Dozen." Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of Dog's Most Wanted fugitives.
When asked if the show can still go on without Beth, Dog made it clear that there is still work to be done.
"I have to. We just don't drive by. We pull up," he explained. "Now they're turning themselves in from all over the country. Even if we go to a town to get gas, we get calls. Her legacy is this first season. Wait until you get a load of Dog without Beth."
Dog's Most Wanted airs Wednesday nights on WGN America.
