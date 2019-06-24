Hear Abby Lee Miller's Prison Tips for Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman

Sound advice, though it doesn't seem like Abby thinks they'll need to rely on it that much anyway.

"They're real actresses who are, you know, sought after by the public," she argues, citing Lori's Full House credit and Felicity's term on Desperate Housewives. "I mean, these are shows that people are going to fan-girl over. So, I think they're going to be really interested in talking to them and becoming their friend and being their sidekick and all that."

Wait, so she means like…in prison?

"I think they'll do great," she continues. "I think they'll be fine."

