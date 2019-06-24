Hear Abby Lee Miller's Prison Tips for Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 2:32 PM
Ask an expert.
Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller chats with hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester about her own prison experience in this clip from Monday's Daily Pop. After that, the notoriously blunt dance instructor goes on to share tips with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who are at the center of the college admissions scandal (neither has received an official sentence yet).
Abby says the first thing she'd tell Felicity and Lori if she had the chance is, "To be honest and to share your story. That's what people want to hear."
Sound advice, though it doesn't seem like Abby thinks they'll need to rely on it that much anyway.
"They're real actresses who are, you know, sought after by the public," she argues, citing Lori's Full House credit and Felicity's term on Desperate Housewives. "I mean, these are shows that people are going to fan-girl over. So, I think they're going to be really interested in talking to them and becoming their friend and being their sidekick and all that."
Wait, so she means like…in prison?
"I think they'll do great," she continues. "I think they'll be fine."
OK then! Hear more of Abby's "tips" for Lori and Felicity in the Daily Pop clip above.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?