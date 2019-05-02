WEEKDAYS
12|11c

What Did Jake Gyllenhaal Do to LADYGANG's Keltie Knight to Cause Their "Love-Hate Relationship"?

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 2, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Keltie Knight's feelings about Jake Gyllenhaal are complicated.

The LADYGANG member teases an ongoing tiff between herself and the actor in this clip from Thursday's Daily Pop. Keltie doesn't reveal too much about her qualms with Jake during the appearance, though she, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin swear we'll hear the saga in full when LADYGANG's new episode premieres this Sunday. For now, though, here's what we do know.

"I have a love-hate relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal," Keltie starts, not long after co-host Justin Sylvester asked the women which one of them is "most likely to say something they regret" on-air. "It's probably not great for my career to mention the story of why I dislike Gyllenhaal," she continues. How come? "I'll probably get murdered by Hollywood publicists."

Read

See What Happens When Becca Tobin Gets Her Butt Read By a "Rumpologist" on LADYGANG

Hopefully that's not the case though, since Keltie promises she already "went into great detail" about the Gyllenhaal thing when they taped this week's LADYGANG show. Until then, we do know one thing for sure: Her issues with Jake are not about his sister. 

"Is it because of Maggie?" Justin asks in the clip, to which Keltie quickly and emphatically replies "it has nothing to do with her."

"It's just her and Jake's beef," says Becca.

"It's just cause he was kind of mean to her," Jac chimes in.

Any theories? Hear Keltie's cryptic teaser—and find out why she's the reason "they have gates to separate the press" on red carpets now—in the clip above! 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Daily Pop , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Jake Gyllenhaal , Rihanna , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emilia Clarke

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1605

See Kim Kardashian Explain How She Selects Prison Inmates Who "Deserve a Second Chance"

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Beckham Family

See David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments & Prepare for Serious Life Envy

Emma Roberts, Busy Tonight

Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Which Celebrity Set the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet on Fire With Their Style? Vote Now!

Princess Charlotte, birthday

Take a Look Back at Pretty Little Princess Charlotte's Most Adorable Photos Ever

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.