by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 3:40 PM
Think you know everything about 'N Sync? Think again.
On Wednesday morning, Lance Bass stopped by Daily Pop to discuss YouTube premium's The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, a documentary about "one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in American history." Specifically, boy band impresario Lou Pearlman conned countless people out of money—including the A-listers he represented.
"So many people in Orlando lost their entire life savings over this man," Lance, who serves as one of the film's producers, knowingly stated.
Thus, it was understandable when Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester inquired about the specific sum Pearlman swiped from Bass. While the former boy bander admitted that he never calculated out a specific amount, the estimate he gave will horrify you.
"I've never really thought about it too hard…but, I mean, I would say close to $100 million," the 39-year-old singer admitted. "You gotta understand, 'N Sync at the time was a billion-dollar business. A billion a year. So, you know, do the math!"
Per Bass, The Boy Band Con takes a journalistic approach to the life and death of Pearlman and is a "cautionary tale" that we all need to be reminded of. While Lance previously carried around anger for "crazy criminal" Pearlman, he admitted that making this documentary was a cathartic experience.
"I got to release a lot of that stress and I actually have this forgiveness for him," the On the Line actor noted. "Because, when you watch this film at the end, you're going to feel the way we feel."
Aaron Poole/E! News
Ultimately, Lance is only looking to the future now as he confessed that he and husband Michael Turchin are going to be dads very soon. However, their road to baby hasn't been a seamless one.
"We were so ignorant thinking like, 'Oh! We're gonna get the surrogate in like a day and our donor's gonna work.' No. We're on donor no. 7 right now," the industry vet concluded. "But it looks like this is gonna be the one. So, this is as close as we've ever gotten and we could be very close to being pregnant."
For all of this and more, be sure to take a peek at the clip above!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
