by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 12:49 PM
Did Tyler Henry predict the drama involving Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods? You'll be surprised to learn that he doesn't think so!
Today, the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star sat down with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart and surprisingly stayed humble about his role in the Kardashian-Thompson-Woods situation.
"I cannot take credit for that prediction," the 23-year-old medium confessed. "I don't think I predicted it, I think I saw the decline of their relationship."
After news broke that True Thompson's parents had called it quits amid infidelity accusations, many turned to the very telling prediction the lovable clairvoyant made during a 2017 reading. At the time, Henry warned Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner that there would be a situation where "someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other."
Since Kylie has been life-long friends with Jordyn, fans have since assumed that Tyler was speaking about the alleged cheating scandal. While it'd be easy for Tyler to say he predicted this messy situation, he's clarifying that he didn't actually foretell this outcome.
"With the specific Jordyn issue, I didn't necessarily see that," the E! personality continued. "I've gotten a lot of credit for predicting that—when I don't think I did."
Like Morgan, we too think Tyler "should just take that credit!"
For Tyler's take on the Kardashian drama and other intense readings, be sure to take a look at the clip above!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?