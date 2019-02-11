Calling all Teen Mom fans! Amber Portwood reveals whether or not she's quitting the MTV reality show.

Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop hosts, Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, the reality TV personality was open and honest about her future on Teen Mom OG.

"I am, through and through," Portwood says after being asked if "she's still a Teen Mom."

"I've been with this franchise for 10 years now, such a long time, and I just don't want to see the show go down like that," the reality TV star explains. "I wanna amp it up a little more."

This news might come as a surprise to fans, considering Portwood was vocal about leaving the MTV series after the seventh season.

"I can't do this anymore," the mom-of-two tweeted last November. "I have to quit this show."

She said the show put her through "heartache," and it was "too much to bear." Adding, "My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they've made off of my heartache and pain that I've endured."